Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $904,000 Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $1,434,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 92.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $53,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $12.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 206.90%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

