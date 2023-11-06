Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $934,000 Holdings in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 57.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,787,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,304 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 402.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,767,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,563,000 after acquiring an additional 120,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter worth about $33,017,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Sotera Health Stock Up 3.1 %

SHC opened at $13.21 on Monday. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.26.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.05 million. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 53.66% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. Research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

