Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $951,000 Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEE. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.55.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 112.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.