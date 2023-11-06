Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $956,000 Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vericel worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vericel by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vericel by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $36.86 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -127.10 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

