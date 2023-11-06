Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of BankUnited worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in BankUnited by 7.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,290,000 after acquiring an additional 162,800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 18.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $24.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $40.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

