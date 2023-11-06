Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of OPENLANE worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the second quarter worth $159,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in OPENLANE by 5.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in OPENLANE by 3.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in OPENLANE by 12.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OPENLANE by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

OPENLANE Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:KAR opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. OPENLANE’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

