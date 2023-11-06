Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of WaFd worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WaFd by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,145,000 after buying an additional 1,544,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WaFd by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,074,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,105,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in WaFd by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,367,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,443,000 after purchasing an additional 473,561 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WaFd by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,060,000 after purchasing an additional 183,238 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in WaFd by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,880,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,626,000 after purchasing an additional 622,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $26.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd, Inc has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 23.51%. WaFd’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

About WaFd

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

