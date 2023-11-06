Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Owens & Minor worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $1,331,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $451,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OMI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 27.1 %

NYSE:OMI opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $22.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

