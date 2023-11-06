Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bread Financial worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 903.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Bread Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BFH opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.00. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

About Bread Financial

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.