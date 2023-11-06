Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,441 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in DISH Network by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in DISH Network by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $5.49 on Monday. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

