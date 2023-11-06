Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,572 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,227,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,283,000 after purchasing an additional 97,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,655,000 after purchasing an additional 174,083 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,919,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,178,000 after purchasing an additional 93,134 shares during the period.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SHO stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $276.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.58 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.