Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Banner worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Banner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Banner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Banner by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Price Performance

BANR stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Banner Co. has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86.

Banner Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BANR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Banner

Banner Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.