Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,303,000 after acquiring an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $80.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $125.38.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 124.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

