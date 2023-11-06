Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Palomar worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 89.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Palomar by 710.5% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $56.36 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $74.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Palomar

Insider Activity at Palomar

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $572,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,007,675.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.