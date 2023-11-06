Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 93.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in St. Joe during the first quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in St. Joe by 18.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

St. Joe Stock Performance

NYSE JOE opened at $49.60 on Monday. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.35.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 50,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $3,123,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,807,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,651,279.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 30,900 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,889,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,745,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,461,234.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 50,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $3,123,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,807,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,651,279.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,000 shares of company stock worth $10,238,966. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

