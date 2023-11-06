Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Granite Construction worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GVA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $45.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $46.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GVA. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

