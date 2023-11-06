Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,315 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,129 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 665.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $15.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

