Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 78.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.93. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.62 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

