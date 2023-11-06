Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,682 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $46,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,061.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $46,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,061.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $146,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,068 shares of company stock worth $277,520. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $898.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.09 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.92%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.20%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

