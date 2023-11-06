Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,945 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ultra Clean worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 813.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 3.5 %

Ultra Clean stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $40.80.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.96 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

