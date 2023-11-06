Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,060 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Photronics worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Photronics by 3,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Photronics Stock Performance
Shares of Photronics stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.
