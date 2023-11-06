Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,493 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 86.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

