Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,858 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Knowles worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Knowles by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Knowles by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Knowles by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KN. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.47. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

