Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,997 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Oceaneering International worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OII. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,614.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,614.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $379,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,213.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,733 shares of company stock worth $1,257,893. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OII opened at $22.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.72. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.53 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

