Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 384 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Veritiv worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Veritiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Veritiv by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 83,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 58,060 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Veritiv by 112.2% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Veritiv by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Veritiv by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

NYSE VRTV opened at $169.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $101.50 and a twelve month high of $169.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.15.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.13. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

