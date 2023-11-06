Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,907 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Urban Edge Properties worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

UE opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

