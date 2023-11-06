Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 443 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Standex International worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 230.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 140.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Standex International by 565.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Standex International in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Price Performance

NYSE:SXI opened at $135.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $96.32 and a 52-week high of $168.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.28 and a 200 day moving average of $143.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Standex International Increases Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $188.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SXI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other Standex International news, CAO Sean C. Valashinas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $753,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sean C. Valashinas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $151,096.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,425 shares of company stock worth $983,567 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

