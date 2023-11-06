Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,021 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SkyWest worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 39.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 49.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

SkyWest Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $44.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.96. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $766.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.27 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

