Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,178 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ODP worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ODP shares. B. Riley increased their price target on ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ODP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on ODP in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 28,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,402,480.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,346,803.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $486,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,524.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 28,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,402,480.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,897 shares in the company, valued at $43,346,803.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,227. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ODP Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ODP stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

