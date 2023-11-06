Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 542 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of StoneX Group worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth about $3,179,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 82,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,580,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,580,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 7,631 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $710,369.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,229. 15.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $97.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.04. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $106.35.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

