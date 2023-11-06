Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 592 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JACK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.05.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $66.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.99. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

