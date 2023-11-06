Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 629 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7,525.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 443,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $14,044,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,154,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $7,838,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,196 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $1,881,041.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,977,492.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $1,881,041.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,977,492.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 1,373 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $165,597.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,397.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,015,805 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSIS opened at $108.46 on Monday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.96 and a 200-day moving average of $118.63.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.96 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 7.24%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

