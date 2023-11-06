Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PGT Innovations worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,336,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,139,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $78,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $169,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,336,655 shares in the company, valued at $40,139,749.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $215,350 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:PGTI opened at $30.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading

