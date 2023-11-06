Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,126 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $162,214.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,015.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SUPN opened at $24.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.08. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.63 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

