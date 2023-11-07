12,900 Shares in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 128,888 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 120.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARLO opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $851.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.09%. The company had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 187,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $1,842,457.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,438,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,950,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

