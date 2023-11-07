15,909 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EGP stock opened at $166.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.32. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 128.61%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

