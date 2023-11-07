171,389 Shares in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 171,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.48% of iTeos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 17.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 30,611 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $365.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.07. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITOS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $5,691,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,804,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,620.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also

