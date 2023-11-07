212,305 Shares in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 212,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.83% of Bandwidth at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,734,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Bandwidth Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $316.10 million, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

