232,107 Shares in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 232,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.16% of Spok at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spok by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,291,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 159,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spok by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spok by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 555,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 247,697 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Spok by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 535,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spok by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spok in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,606.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Spok Price Performance

Spok stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42.

Spok Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Featured Stories

