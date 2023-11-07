333,669 Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 333,669 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 276,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 130.2% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 28,596 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

