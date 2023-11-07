34,596 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Ryman Hospitality Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $98.60. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.25%.

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William E. Haslam acquired 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $999,958.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

