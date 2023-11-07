374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) & Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) and 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Erayak Power Solution Group and 374Water’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Erayak Power Solution Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erayak Power Solution Group $26.91 million 0.38 $3.48 million N/A N/A 374Water $2.56 million 73.50 -$4.69 million ($0.04) -35.50

Erayak Power Solution Group has higher revenue and earnings than 374Water.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.3% of 374Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of 374Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Erayak Power Solution Group and 374Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erayak Power Solution Group N/A N/A N/A 374Water -229.88% -45.23% -41.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Erayak Power Solution Group and 374Water, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erayak Power Solution Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 374Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Erayak Power Solution Group beats 374Water on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erayak Power Solution Group

(Get Free Report)

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products. The company's products are used in agricultural and industrial vehicles, recreational vehicles, electrical appliances, and outdoor living products. It operates in China, France, Poland, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China. Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Erayak International Limited.

About 374Water

(Get Free Report)

374Water, Inc. is a clean technology company. It offers supercritical water oxidation (SWCO) waste processors. It caters to municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants, food waste, chemical plants, and army camps and emergency situations. The company was founded by Yaacov Nagar and Marc Deshusses on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Erayak Power Solution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erayak Power Solution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.