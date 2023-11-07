40,027 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 448.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PZA opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

