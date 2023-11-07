40,027 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZAFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 448.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PZA opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

