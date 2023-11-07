58,498 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 220,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 831,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after buying an additional 62,158 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KNX stock opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

