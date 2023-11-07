64,245 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,115,092.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,855 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN stock opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.39.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

