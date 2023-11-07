77,800 Shares in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.51% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHAK opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $40.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

