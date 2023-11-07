Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 2,927 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,359,145 shares of company stock worth $48,229,508 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
