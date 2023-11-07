ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Mizuho upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $24.07, but opened at $25.10. Mizuho now has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 200,932 shares trading hands.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,682 shares in the company, valued at $454,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,932 shares of company stock worth $1,833,547. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,110,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after buying an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $17,765,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 932,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

