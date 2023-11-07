Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Director Holdings Corp. Fila Sells 1,824,994 Shares of Stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Acushnet Price Performance

GOLF stock opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $61.98.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $16,261,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,889,000 after acquiring an additional 279,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 970,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,414,000 after acquiring an additional 278,613 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter worth approximately $11,237,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 719.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 185,677 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

