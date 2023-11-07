Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Trading 32.8% Higher

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) traded up 32.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.54. 573,898 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,436% from the average session volume of 37,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Aileron Therapeutics Trading Up 32.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aileron Therapeutics

About Aileron Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 23.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 96.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 52.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

